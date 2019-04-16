I have seen George Washington credited with saying, “Occupants of public offices love power and are prone to abuse it.”

On April 9, the courts again handed the Republicans a defeat over the lame-duck session. It was reported in The Gazette that the state Senate leader, Sen. Scott Fitzgerald said he was holding off on confirming Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet because of the dispute over the former Gov. Scott Walker appointees. When children take their ball and bat and go home because they are losing, we call the action childish and admonish the child for doing so. So why does the leader of the state Senate believe this same childish tactic is acceptable in politics?

We, the taxpayers of Wisconsin, pay him to do his job. We do not pay him to not do his job because the Republicans are losing in the courts. Every citizen in Wisconsin deserves a properly functioning government, and not confirming Evers’ cabinet members keeps the state’s future in limbo. Why aren’t the other Republican members of the Legislature embarrassed by these childish tactics by one of their leaders and denouncing it? Shouldn’t the citizens of Wisconsin be angered by this kind of behavior from any government leader? We are a democracy, and they are public servants? Don’t we deserve better?

RAHN GEARHART

Orfordville