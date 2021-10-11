Pride is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about the beautification of Janesville. In some areas it certainly falls short. It disturbs me, as a lover of the city, to see all the neglected properties.The owners of said properties should be made accountable. There must be codes to follow. A few boards and some paint and lots of elbow grease could make a huge difference.
It is obvious there is no pride. The building on the corner of Center Avenue and Rockport Road is a prime example. Their are few houses close by that fall in the same category.
As a suggestion, the owners of said properties should be made accountable for repairs or, if they don't comply, fines will be assessed. Mowing grass and snow removal will added in the scenario. For noncompliance, fines will be assessed. If rules are not followed, city will do the work, then charges will be added to their tax bill. Tickets would certainly add revenue to the city.
A few years ago, in my neighborhood, we were ordered to put sidewalks in. We fought it, but to no avail. We were told that if we didn't comply, the city would do it and it would be added to our tax bill. Shouldn't everyone be treated the same?
We should consider the beauty of the entire city. If we want to attract people to Janesville, then let's ake it attractive.