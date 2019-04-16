There have been death threats made against two U.S. congresswomen, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. One is a Muslim, and the other is of Hispanic heritage.

Many Republicans have made prejudicial and bigoted statements against these two women, and some organizations have gone so far as to label them American terrorists. With each statement or untruth, death threats have increased in number and intensity against these two, such as when Donald Trump stated he had the guns and bikers on his side. Several arrests have been made of people planning violence against these two representatives. A similar situation arose when Trump made statements about Barack Obama's citizenship.

I wonder if a show of love for country and our acceptance of freedom of religion would help decrease these threats or at least dampen them. How about all Christians go to their leadership and ask if reaching out to and maybe standing side by side with, say, the Muslim mosque in Janesville would be something churches would do as an action of peace. I was proud to see First Congregational Church marching with Muslims after the New Zealand shootings, as well as some churches standing up for the rights of religious freedom.

VIRGIL PARKER

Janesville