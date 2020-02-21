I thank The Gazette for the brief article (Monday, Page 8A) that drew my attention to a documentary, "Dawn of the Red Arrow," on YouTube about the development of the Red Arrow units in the military in both World War I and World War II. The article gave only a brief indication of what that military unit meant to Janesville and the southern Wisconsin area during both of those conflicts. I took the time to watch the video, and it was well worth the time, about one and a half hours. Go to YouTube and type "Dawn of the Red Arrow" in the search line and enjoy some local history.
MICHAEL J. McGOFF
Brodhead