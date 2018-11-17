Bravo, Gazette editors, for reprinting Tuesday (Page 4A) “How to write the next mass shooting story,” a fill-in-the-blanks article by Taylor Batten of The Charlotte Observer. It was the perfect summary.

First the shock and horror, then the thoughts and prayers. Then, nothing!

The NRA, meanwhile, hunkers down citing the Second Amendment while sucking on its gunstock pacifiers. Heaven forbid that either it or a do-nothing Congress should yield an inch to common sense!

No, guns don’t kill people. It’s crazy people with too-easy-to-get guns that kill people! Can thinking people really believe that the Founding Fathers (and mothers) ever foresaw the mass murders we are seeing today?

JOANNE O. ANDERSON

Janesville

