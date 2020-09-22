In 1992, Bill Clinton’s political strategist James Carville stated, “…it’s the economy stupid!” His statement clarified that to catch the attention of the American voter, a candidate should focus on improving the economy.
Now, 28 years later, the most important issue of the 2020 election remains the same. This nation needs a strong economy that allows ALL Americans to enjoy the benefits of a vibrant job market.
CNBC, a frequent critic of President Trump, recognized in the last quarter of 2019 that economic numbers had achieved previously unattained levels for minorities.
The jobless rate for Hispanics reached a record low of 3.9%. African Americans recorded their lowest rate in history at 5.5%. Jobless rates for Asian Americans reached a milestone of 2.5%. Minority women’s numbers in the marketplace were equally impressive with Hispanic women, and Black adult women showing unemployment rates of 3.8% and 4.6%, respectively.
These record unemployment figures belie any claims that President Trump is racist and does not work for minority populations. While money is not the answer to all of America’s issues, isn’t it time to re-elect someone that displays an ability to build a stable financial environment supporting any worker, regardless of race or gender?
Indeed, the wonderful thing about numbers is found in the adage, “… figures don’t lie, but liars can figure.” Let us not fail to recognize “numbers from those that lie” to win an election, while destroying America’s best economy in the nation’s history.
CHUCK ASHFORD
Elkhorn