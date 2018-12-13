The left continues to maintain its biased narrative about our broken immigration system. The Department of Homeland Security is finally pushing back.

Illegal immigrants were placed in fenced areas under Barack Obama, but the fenced areas were rarely reported. Under Trump, the exact same fences are called cages, and they are breathlessly reported every day.

Every day we see a heart-wrenching story about separating children from parents. The media refuses to report on the fraudulent families DHS is finding.

From April 19 to Sept. 30, the government separated 507 illegal immigrants within “family units” that weren’t actually families, according to DHS. A DHS spokesman said, “Aliens know that if they bring any minor with them, they will be apprehended and released into the interior of the United States.”

DHS reports 8,500 migrants are moving toward the U.S.-Mexico border. When hundreds of stone-throwing migrants rushed the California border recently, the media went apoplectic when tear gas was used. The Washington Examiner reported Obama used tear gas at the border on a monthly basis. Obama also used pepper spray when only 100 immigrants charged the border in 2013. Where was the outrage?

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said, “I refuse to believe that anyone honestly maintains that attacking law enforcement with rocks and projectiles is acceptable. It is shocking that I have to explain this, but officers can be seriously or fatally injured in such attacks. Self-defense isn’t debatable for most law-abiding Americans.”

I agree.

LARRY HOLTERMAN

Milton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse