The left continues to maintain its biased narrative about our broken immigration system. The Department of Homeland Security is finally pushing back.
Illegal immigrants were placed in fenced areas under Barack Obama, but the fenced areas were rarely reported. Under Trump, the exact same fences are called cages, and they are breathlessly reported every day.
Every day we see a heart-wrenching story about separating children from parents. The media refuses to report on the fraudulent families DHS is finding.
From April 19 to Sept. 30, the government separated 507 illegal immigrants within “family units” that weren’t actually families, according to DHS. A DHS spokesman said, “Aliens know that if they bring any minor with them, they will be apprehended and released into the interior of the United States.”
DHS reports 8,500 migrants are moving toward the U.S.-Mexico border. When hundreds of stone-throwing migrants rushed the California border recently, the media went apoplectic when tear gas was used. The Washington Examiner reported Obama used tear gas at the border on a monthly basis. Obama also used pepper spray when only 100 immigrants charged the border in 2013. Where was the outrage?
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said, “I refuse to believe that anyone honestly maintains that attacking law enforcement with rocks and projectiles is acceptable. It is shocking that I have to explain this, but officers can be seriously or fatally injured in such attacks. Self-defense isn’t debatable for most law-abiding Americans.”
I agree.
LARRY HOLTERMAN
Milton
