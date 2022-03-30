As gas prices continue to rise, the narrative is to offer two solutions to ease the pain at the pump: increase domestic production of fossil fuels or purchase an electric vehicle. The tools to solve this crisis will not be found in innovating a better car or improving miles per gallon. We need to look at our societal habits and infrastructure.
Janesville is emblematic of cities of similar size across the U.S. Housing tracts extend ever farther from the town center. The proliferation of strip malls decentralizes the shopping experience, spreading small stores across a city. Societal norms require that you have the latest and greatest car (you get bonus points if it is an enormous and ostentatious truck, at least in this area—never mind that you might not ever haul anything in its bed bigger than your groceries). These and many other factors have led to our car-driven culture and thus our dependence on oil.
It is clearly no longer working. Gas prices are rising on constrained supply; empty storefronts litter our strip malls; our skies are polluted and our land is destroyed.
Push back against car culture. Shop downtown Janesville, where stores within walking distance of each other often carry local goods and are side by side with fantastic restaurants. Carpool when you can. Use a bicycle when the weather allows for it. Consume less, appreciate more.
The tools to fix our crises can be found within ourselves if we are willing to embrace change.