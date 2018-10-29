Last Friday’s inaugural festival street celebration was a wonderful event, which showcased the potential of this new treasure in our city. There were food vendors, Gray Brewing and live music. There were children’s events, such as sand art, pumpkin painting and a bouncy house. The event was attended by hundreds of community leaders, business leaders, families and individuals. There was fun to be had everywhere, and a festival-like energy was shared by all. I know all of this because I was lucky enough to attend.
It’s unfortunate that those unable to attend had only The Gazette’s coverage Saturday to learn about the event. The Saturday morning reader of The Gazette got to read a story that was overwhelmingly focused on the “vacant, blighted Town and Country building.” This article put all of the people, energy and resources that went into festival street in the cold, dark shadow of this single dilapidated property. I am not a reporter, and I have never pretended to be one. I am sure it’s a tough job.
I do know that the story had every opportunity to be a celebration of a celebration, and it fell miserably short. I actually did appreciate the update on that block of buildings. It’s too bad that update couldn’t have been in a separate story. Festival street is a wonderful addition to our city that promises to enrich all of our lives. It deserved its own story and its own day.
JON WANGERIN
Janesville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse