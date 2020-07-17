Well, I just paid my taxes.
I’ve always felt (yes, I’ve complained about them being too high) they were a integral part of our great country and were a necessary part of American life.
This year, I totally resent paying them.
To think that my taxes are going to support many Democrats and their protesters who want to “transform our country” and make it into another Russia or Venezuela just irks me.
If being a racist means not accepting assassinating children, police officers or random community members; destroying and looting my own community; whining about lack of opportunity; burning the flag of our country; demanding elimination of police departments; demanding reparations because some distant relative was a slave; destruction of the nuclear family; the hate speech of Farrakhan and others, then feel free to call me a “racist”.
I feel that I am now the slave, paying my taxes for things that I totally disagree with.
The fact of the matter is that no amount of laws, “diversity training” or protesting is going to bring this country together until these groups decide to correct their way of life and become contributing members to society. They’ve been given a great opportunity to live a great life in the only country in the world where it would be possible. It’s up to them, not me.
If you want to continue to tear our country apart, vote liberal.
If you are concerned about the life your successors will enjoy, vote conservative.
BRUCE PIERSON
Janesville