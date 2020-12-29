No matter what President Trump does, he is going to look like the villain.
If he approves the $600, it's better than nothing, but it isn't going to solve the problem for those people who are hanging on by their fingertips through no fault of their own. If he refuses to spend money on the 37 items the Democrats attached to their pet bill, people won't even get the $600.
And then there is the $10 million to Pakistan to research gender. Why are we giving money to a foreign country when the people in our own country are doing without? How many homes in the United States had to choose between buying their kids Christmas presents and fuel to provide heat?
Then there is the $20 billion for the post office. Why do they need that much in one lump and at this time? Isn't human life of our citizens more important than mail delivery?
As for the $28 million for cleaning supplies for the Capitol building and the $25 million for additional salaries for the members of the House of Representatives, I don't care if the money is for them or to hire additional people in their office, now is not the time when people are going hungry. Citizens first!
ERLA MAE CLEARMONT
Elkhorn