The people of Wisconsin desperately need the Medicaid expansion found in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget. Too many residents of Rock County are either uninsured or underinsured, meaning they can’t afford the help that they require.

Wisconsin should accept $1.6 billion from the federal government for BadgerCare/Medicaid expansion. We pay enough in taxes that we should be receiving some of the health care benefits and services that come with these payments. Because of the state’s failure to act, other states are using the money that we would have had to expand Medicaid over the past several years.

Federal money will allow Wisconsin to save and reinvest in other health care programs, including $48 million to expand dental services for the working poor and $39.7 million for county crisis intervention services. Poor pregnant women need good neonatal care for their children's future. When it comes to racial disparities for health care, Wisconsin is ranked No. 1.

Savings from federal money would go a long way toward lowering black infant mortality rates and improving health care for black children and adults. We could increase reimbursement rates to keep medical professionals in our state. Our shortage of medical professionals could easily be resolved by accepting this money so that we can pay people like nurses and doctors the wage they deserve for the amount of work they do for us. Our state motto is “Forward.” That means using forward-thinking ideas to help the people who help us so much. It is time.

JAMES FOSS

Janesville