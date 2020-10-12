I have repeatedly heard that this candidate or the other are "nice" people.
As responsible voters, it is our job to evaluate the quality of the candidate, and lucky for us all, both Beth Drew and Don Vruwink are quality people, and both are "nice."
It is our job as voters to decide who represents our views. I personally value independence, and the candidate that is willing to cause their party leaders a bit of aggravation to the point that the party leaders must earn the support of the legislator because the legislation is well thought-out and responsible.
TED SYKORA
Milton