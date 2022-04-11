Thanks to The Gazette for questions to candidates this past April election. More elections are coming Aug. 9 and Nov. 8, and I ask that candidates be questioned about their faith in our election system and whether they think there is enough evidence of fraud to have overturned the 2020 presidential election, as some Wisconsin officeholders have claimed.
What changes to our election system would they support? I think every person whose name is on a ballot should answer these questions because their fate and the fate of our country depend on confidence in elections.
It is not enough to say, as some have, that it's time to move on and that Joe Biden is president. Those responses are given merely to avoid the main issue of election security.
There is continuing damage being done to our democracy by the lie of a stolen election, as evidenced by the hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent on ill-conceived investigations that find nothing, conducted by those who know nothing about how our system works; by laws passed that only make it harder for people to vote and don't make the system any more secure; and by threats to voting officials only trying to do their jobs.
How many Republican officeholders won their seats in 2020? Perhaps they need to think twice about yelling voter fraud when their names were on the same ballot as the guy whose fragile ego can't handle defeat.