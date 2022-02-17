Russia now has a buildup of 80% of the troops it deems necessary to invade Ukraine and is continuing to bring in more.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine, and he is not going to back down. There are three reasons for this: one, Putin’s ego; two, Putin wants to restore the Russian Empire; and three, something that has been rarely mentioned, Ukraine was the breadbasket of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union.
Putin’s defense and security excuse is bogus; if he actually believes that, he is paranoid.
The U.S. has an obligation to defend Ukraine. In exchange for Ukraine giving up Soviet nuclear weapons that were stashed on Ukraine soil after the Soviet Union dissolved, we promised Ukraine we would defend it from Russia. If we give in again, as we did when Russia invaded Crimea and again when Russian insurgents invaded eastern Ukraine, Putin will see this as a green light to go after the Baltic nations next, then Poland, Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania. Where will it stop? Appeasement only delays the inevitable. This is what led to World War II.
Military strategists are saying that if we do not stop Putin now, then World War III is inevitable. It also gives a green light to China to go after Taiwan.
Although Finland and Sweden are officially neutral now, they are now considering applying for membership in NATO.