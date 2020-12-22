This has been a brutal year, and it seemingly never ends.
The passing of Al Fagerli is just the latest in a long litany of tough losses. He was a lot more than just the sports voice of the local radio station.
I was one of a number of people who got to work with him. When the light went on, he was all business. His preparation was exhaustive, and his knowledge of everything and everybody involved was limitless. If something went wrong, he fixed it as he continued talking. If the game was boring, he made it interesting. His work was important to him, and it showed.
More importantly, he was a man of character and compassion.
I was very lucky to be a friend of Al Fagerli. God speed, my friend.
JOE KASTER
Janesville