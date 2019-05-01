Factory farms have large amounts of animals, and they're starting to grow to an extent in communities. The large amount of animals affects which milk plant receives the farms' milk, and some milk plants have told small family farms that they will no longer pick up their milk. These smaller farms have to find somewhere else to go with their milk. Factory farms need more space to have all their animals. Communities should put more resources into family farms and limit the factory farms around the community.

As journalist Gracy Olmstead said, “Without the traditional cycles of employment and production that small farms fostered, rural communities are falling apart.” Family farms stay within the family and rarely get an employees to work on the farm with them. The family farms want to stay local and want the farm to be passed down from generation to generation of that family. With the hay prices getting larger and the milk prices getting lower, it's really hard for the family farms to stay in business and keep the farm going.

Us as a community and others, we should help family farms with wanting to limit where the factory farms can go, or we should help communities build more milk plants. The family farmers are the ones who suffer the most when it comes to farming because they have to find their own way to come up with the money to get everything.

MELODY BAXTER

Brodhead High School

ninth-grader