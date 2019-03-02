We have all heard the phrase, "Make America great again!" But what made America great? Was it the fear of God? America’s shame is the sacrifice of children for profit. The cancer of America is human trafficking of our young people for dirty money. Matthew 18:6 says, “Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he drowned in the depths of the sea.” It is time we took a good look at ourselves. How long will we be silent and look the other way while allowing evil men and their dirty money to exploit and use our young people who are created in God’s image to be hurt. America, it’s time to wake up. The hand of God, judgement, is coming on America.

ERWIN KANTER

Janesville

