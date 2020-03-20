During this coronavirus era, we are reminded of how fleeting our health, life and money really are. In response, we need to do all we can to help others as well as ourselves. At the same time, we should allow our consciences to dwell on some serious questions that will come to our minds.
For instance, what if there really is a God who not only created this vast universe, including humans, but also continues to “own” all that he has made? And what if the Ten Commandments were considered as standards for right and wrong--enabling humans to understand God’s holiness and experience optimum happiness? What if the “sins” (inwardly, we know what that word refers to) that make the news every day actually did arouse the wrath of God?
What if many self-professing Christians are actually living as atheists, as though God did not exist? What if our church leaders no longer accept the authority of the Bible? What if, in practice, we are actually worshiping materialism, pleasure, sports, celebrities, food, fame and sex?
And what if God will carry out justice, sooner or later, on all individuals and nations during “earth-time” and/or in eternity? However, what if Jesus is, in fact, God in human form and that he can forgive our sins and inaugurate a character transformation in the hearts of all repentant persons who humbly call on him? If that is true, there is still a wonderful hope for any and all of us.
ROY ANDERSON
Janesville