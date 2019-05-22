I was extremely excited reading the Friday story (Page 1A) about Blackhawk Community Credit Union intending to purchase the original First National Bank building on West Milwaukee Street. The credit union has plans to restore the building to its 1918 appearance under direction of CEO Sherri Stumpf.

It also sounds as though the credit union will offer part of the building's parking space to the public, which is badly needed in the area.

What a great way to repurpose existing vacant buildings.

Keeping my fingers crossed that more restoration and preservation of the downtown center will be soon taking place.

PATRICIA WAGNER

Janesville