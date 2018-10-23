Fellow Americans, evil is afoot. We are witnessing within the United States a rise of voices calling for verbal and physical mob attacks on those disagreed with. Lies and distortions fill the airwaves and newsprint. Your ears are tickled by those that really don’t care about you but just want power.

As you head to the ballot box, a right granted to you though the blood and sacrifice of the brave, consider these things in an unbiased manner. Do the candidates you plan to vote for represent the whole or the special interest of the few? Have they actually done good and accomplished the goals they set as incumbents and led with distinction in private life before running for office? Do they talk more of “me and I” versus us? Do they speak in the positive with facts and truth or slander with untruth and falsehoods as determined by you and not the media?

We are bombarded with polls and stories that tell us we are divided. I say that we can agree that good is better than evil. Truth rises above lies. Verbal and physical violence is bad while dialoguing is good. Groups are generally good and mobs are bad. Yes?

In the end, it is not about you. It is about your town, school district, county, state and country. Who is best suited to represent the people? I pray for our country and you in your ballot decisions.

MICHAEL LOOMER

Elkhorn

