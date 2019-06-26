For eight years of Scott Walker's administration, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald sat idly by and watched our roads and streets become a Firestone Tire-testing obstacle course. They did nothing!

Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal of an additional 8-cents-per-gallon tax at the pump is the only way to repair our Republican pothole-infested roads.

Pay as you go without toll booths, and let tourists and truckers help pay for the repairs. The questions is, why does Vos and Fitzgerald oppose having our neighboring "flatlanders" contribute? They despise the word "taxes," but the term "additional fees" seems to be more palatable to them. My intuition is that they are enthralled with the "no-tax guy," Tea Party guru Grover Norquist.

Evers, for the benefit of all Wisconsin citizens, should veto this phony Republican budget fiasco.

RON THRONSON

Edgerton