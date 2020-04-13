The Friday column by state Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, prompted me to present a different perspective from my conservative point of view.
Why did Gov. Tony Evers wait until the very last second to attempt to delay the election after a week earlier being quoted as saying he couldn’t “legally” do such? I believe it was the result of his administration tracking absentee voter returns in key Democratic strongholds and realizing the numbers weren’t looking good for his party. The change of heart also followed multiple attempts by Democrats to sidestep current election laws of timelines, voter ID, witness requirements, etc. He also had the option of negotiating a compromise with the Republicans, including an in-person Election Day delay, several weeks in advance of April 7. If anyone disenfranchised voters, it was him by causing a boatload of confusion the day ahead of the election.
Someone had to put a stop to their ends-justify-means tactics and that is exactly what happened. The rule of law was upheld by the state and U.S. supreme courts. If Jill Karofsky wins the state Supreme Court race, Democrats will have a better chance of “legislating from the bench” in the future. Let’s hope Daniel Kelly prevails.
What were Democratic voter plans prior to the day before the election when the governor tried to put his thumb on the scale? Were they planning to get their absentee ballot in on time or vote in person? The governor created the mess, not Republicans.
DENNIS RYAN
Janesville