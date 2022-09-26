Tim Michels still questions the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin, according to Aug. 20 Bloomberg article. Even after Trump’s lawyers filed 61 lawsuits nationwide, winning only one.

Michael Gableman, hired and paid over $1 million in taxpayer money by the “fiscally conservative” GOP, failed to turn up any election fraud. Gableman was fined twice for failing to provide documentation of his work, as well as “unprofessional and misogynistic” behavior. Those fines were also paid for by the taxpayers.

