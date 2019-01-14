Gov. Tony Evers wants civility. I don’t think he is worried about that. He knows that Republicans are not going to harass his secretary and shout her out of a restaurant. There isn't a Maxine Waters or Rashida Tlaib among his opponents. He doesn’t have to worry about impolite questions from the media because they are socialists themselves. Republicans aren’t going to occupy the Capitol and its surroundings. They aren’t going to urinate and defecate in the rotunda or spray paint the walls. There is a basic difference between his followers and his opponents.
LODE ANNAERT
Evansville
