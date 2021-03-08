In the governor's budget this year, he talks about several things that are important to all of us but especially for senior citizens. The one I will focus on here is about prescription drug prices.
As we all know, the price of drugs keeps going up. Out country has the highest brand name drug prices anywhere in the world. Because of these high prices, some folks are forced to choose which drug to skip this month so they can buy food.
The governor is proposing recommendations that would allow the state to import drugs to create savings for consumers, increase consumer protection against artificially high prices, set a $50 copay cap on insulin and many other proposals that are vital to the health and welfare of all Wisconsinites.
What it boils down to is that the governor wants to lower drug prices, control costs and protect consumers so some seniors don't have to choose between their medications or food.
CAROLE GREENE
Edgerton