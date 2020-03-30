With all the “sheltering in place," many of us are making time to walk or ride bikes on our city’s great trail system. (Perhaps establishing this habit will be a good thing to come out of this experience!) With so many new people on the trails, here are a couple suggestions:
Remember, the trails are just like a street. Stay to the right half, allowing room for others to pass on the left. Be aware cyclists may be passing you; if your group must take up the full width of the trail, keep checking behind you and make room for passing cyclists. For those with pets and small children, try to keep them to the right and be ready to assist them to move aside. Be aware cyclists will often give a verbal alert or ring a bell/horn as they approach—no need to be startled!
For “veteran” trail users (especially cyclists!), keep in mind there are a lot of new folks on the trail. Be courteous. Give out a verbal warning, such as “Passing on your left,” in plenty of time for them to react. (Use your bell, too, but some new walkers may not be used to that, yet). Watch the people ahead of you. You can often tell when a group might need an extra or early warning—such as people with small children or pets.
We can all share the trails together and enjoy the outdoors when we can!
DAN MILBRANDT
Janesville