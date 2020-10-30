Since the end of 2019, our nation has been in a lot of trouble.
First the impeachment, then COVID-19. So far, all we see is everything bad.
But in all the problems, we see God has sent robins to our backyards in late October. He has caused a lilac bush to bloom (Oct. 2 to Oct. 26). This blessing is a reminder God is in control of everything.
Our leaders must remember when life is over, we will all stand before God on judgement day. At that time, there will be no do-overs. You may give power and wealth then what? Where will you spend eternity? Life is short. Eternity is forever and ever, never ending. Heaven or hell, you make the choice.
God loves us all, but he is also a just God. God bless.
BETTY ELLEFSON
Janesville