President Trump has supported Wisconsin’s corn growers with his work on year-round ethanol sales, but the EPA is letting them down.
The EPA has consistently undercut the Renewable Fuel Standard by granting Small Refinery Exemptions—or waivers—to big oil, essentially cutting billions of gallons of biofuel demand and cutting off this vital market to corn farmers.
The president has an opportunity to make this right and follow through on his commitment to farmers simply by directing the EPA to uphold and apply a court decision in farmers’ favor and say no to new requests to lower renewable fuels blending.
Our farmers need this market. Wisconsin’s ethanol plants produce more than 500 million gallons per year, using about 37% of the state’s corn crop. Undercutting this demand hurts our farmers who are currently harvesting what is predicted to be another record corn crop.
The President is visiting Janesville this week, and we hope he sees the true value of Wisconsin agriculture during his trip. We urgently request that he direct his EPA to support clean, homegrown biofuels.
The President has supported farmers, it’s time the EPA does so as well.
DOUG REBOUT
Janesville