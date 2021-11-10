I am writing to encourage you to contact your state representatives in support of 2021 Assembly Bill 619 which concerns the decriminalization of fentanyl testing strips. Across the nation and in our county, drug overdoses have been increasing drastically, especially during the pandemic due to an increased addition of fentanyl to street drugs. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid which can easily and quickly lead to deadly overdoses for those that encounter the substance, including emergency response personnel.
Walworth County is no exception to the injuries caused by opioid epidemic. As of August 2021, Walworth County recorded 71 opioid overdose ambulance runs within the previous year.
With the passing of 2021 Assembly Bill 619, law enforcement and emergency response personnel could legally carry fentanyl testing strips, which are currently considered drug paraphernalia. But having testing strips on hand would maximize the efficiency of first responders and minimize harm to them when fentanyl is present.
Also, those with addiction and substance use disorders can legally test the drugs they receive for fentanyl. While we hope that individuals will discontinue abusing substances generally, it is important that we provide an avenue of safety for those that do abuse substances so that they may live long enough to pursue healthier lifestyles.
Please, contact your representatives in support of 2021 Assembly Bill 619 and help keep the most vulnerable of our neighbors safe.