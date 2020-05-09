"Ready today. Preparing for tomorrow."
That theme for EMS Week was developed some time ago, but it is very appropriate given our recent challenges. Merychealth applauds and thanks the EMS providers on the front line of the COVID-19 response. The routine challenges of providing care to the most critical patients in the pre-hospital environment has been even more daunting recently due to the pandemic. Our EMS providers have risen to the challenge to be ready today and are preparing diligently for tomorrow's patients. The heart of an EMS provider is to care for, comfort, save lives and educate their communities. The current situation has clearly shown us that our EMS providers are willing to step up to the challenge even when they are placing themselves at risk.
This passion to provide high quality care in the most severe conditions should make us all proud of our EMS providers. Across the country, we have seen EMS providers fall ill, succumb to COVID-19 and unfortunately succumb to the stress and anxiety of this pandemic. Words cannot express our sense of loss for those who gave everything in their soul to serve others and make the ultimate sacrifice. We must honor those individual sacrifices of EMS providers by continuing to respond and care for all patients as we serve humanity. During EMS Week, we celebrate our EMS providers who have and who continue to serve us all in our greatest time of need.
DR. JAY MACNEAL
Mercyhealth EMS Medical Director