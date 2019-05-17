The theme for this year’s emergency medical services week brings attention to the fact that our EMS providers routinely go “beyond the call.” We know that they are a committed, caring group of men and women that help save lives routinely. What we often underestimate is how their contributions to the community goes far "beyond the call.” Our EMS providers routinely participate in CPR/AED, bleeding control, first aid, Narcan training, car seat inspections and numerous other projects to help save and improve lives in their communities. They participate in career fairs, county fairs, festivals and many other public events. They are an integral part of our communities’ well being. They are role models for our children and a source of pride for our communities.

We salute our EMS providers for what they do daily and their willingness to go “beyond the call.”

JAY MacNEAL

Mercyhealth EMS medical director