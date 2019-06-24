I live on East Milwaukee Street, and on Saturday, a German shepherd was hit by a white car, whose driver did not stop to help. I went across the street to help. The dog was in a lot of pain from a broken hip. The owner was shaken up to the point of not knowing what to do. I called 911 and asked them to get someone over there to help get the dog to the emergency veterinarian. The boy who pulled the dog off the street was bitten as well as the mother.

Then help finally arrived, five police cars and two ambulances. It was like something you only see in the movies. They tranquilized the dog and put it in an ambulance to take to the veterinarian, but not before an officer was also bitten. Medical personnel treated the boy and mother for the bites. I have to commend the wonderful job the police department did. Officers showed concern for what happened and for helping that poor dog. I’m usually down on the city for a lot of things, but this time they got it right. Janesville has an excellent police department and fire department. Thank you for doing the right thing. Thumbs down to the hit-and-run coward who hit the dog.

RANDALL COX

Janesville