Over the past year, New Beginnings APFV has developed a solid plan to move its offices and add a small domestic violence shelter to the former Aurora Medical Clinic at 20 N. Church Street in Elkhorn.

This issue comes before the Elkhorn City Council on Aug. 19. This plan makes sense for Elkhorn. Security issues and other concerns voiced by opponents were addressed by New Beginnings at the plan commission meeting July 11.

I urge the city council to say "yes." I worked at the Walworth County Clerk of Courts Office before retiring in 2016. I know there are many women and children who need and would use this facility. A restraining order from the courts is an important tool, but it doesn’t mean the family will be safe.

A shelter would provide a secure, private place to obtain services and move forward in a positive way.

The location makes sense because it is in a neighborhood designated as transitional. There are churches, houses, apartments, stores and restaurants.

Plus, the police department is just across the street. Please, Elkhorn, support this important project. Children in our community shouldn’t be living in fear.

SUSAN NESBITT

Elkhorn