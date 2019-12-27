On April 7, I will be voting for Elizabeth Warren and ask you to, also.

Elizabeth Warren has the courage, knowledge, intelligence and experience that we need desperately right now.

She knows from personal experience what life is like for most Americans--for most of us in Wisconsin.

She grew up in Oklahoma in a barely-middle-class family. Her family experienced illness and hardship during her childhood. They could not afford to send their children to college. Elizabeth Warren earned a college scholarship but dropped out and married her high school sweetheart when she was only 19 years old.

Elizabeth Warren’s accomplishments are impressive. She finished college, taught school, raised a family and got a law degree simultaneously. She taught law for more than 30 years. And, she is now serving as a U.S. senator.

But, what really sells me on Warren is how her personal hardship and her legal expertise have informed and guided her life’s work.

Warren is an expert on the very financial pressures that are facing us in Wisconsin right now. She has researched the connection between health care costs and personal bankruptcy. She has fought to hold Wall Street accountable and to protect tax payers. She supported stringent oversight measures of both Republican and Democratic administration.

Elizabeth Warren will work for all of us.

VIVIAN CREEKMORE

Milton