The recent chaos of the last several months is due to the unconstitutional effects of the Electoral College. This archaic, useless, racist institution destroys the first principle of a Democratic form of government or a Republican form of government (not political parties).
That principle is one person, one vote. Never should any American’s vote be worth more or less than anyone else's. Disaster has always happened when the will of the American people has been subverted. Rural does have an equal voice in the US Senate.
This Electoral College was first enacted so that the Founding Fathers had a way of overturning the common rabble’s decision. Back then, you had to have property to vote, and the Founding Fathers had the most land.
I hear some folks say, wrongly, that it makes this process fairer for rural areas. They never add, “by making rural votes worth more that urban votes.” Some folks cite differences between urban and rural areas, but they never state the differences. We all need schools, roads, bridges, clean water, meat inspectors, healthcare. So just what are the differences?? They certainly are not physical, so therefore they are political. Why should politics be brought in to merely count votes ?
The destruction and violation of our civil rights to have our votes counted fairly needs to stop, now. I believe a lawsuit should be filed to correct this.
RON TORREY
Delavan