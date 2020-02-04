To purge or not to purge, that is the question. Not really a question, though, is it? The Wisconsin Elections Commission is supposed to follow the law, and it has failed to do so. Hence a lawsuit has been filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. I’m so glad they are going to save us from these voting fraudsters. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is trying to stop us from being saved by WILL. I can see it now: More than 200,000 people taking time from their jobs in other states they moved to coming back here to rig an election.
This issue will grind through the courts until after the polling places close. Here’s a thought: How about we send a postcard to every address in Wisconsin explaining how to register to vote. The Wisconsin Elections Commission can do that as its last act before its members are all fired for failure to do their job. Then instead of paying for these postcards with taxpayer money, we let the WILL pay for them. This would really show its concern for the process, not to mention the savings in the court’s time and legal fees all around.
ROBERT SEILER
Janesville