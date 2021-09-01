Looks like a circus might be coming back to Wisconsin thanks to Rep. Janel Brandtjen, although she has no power to issue subpoenas. Too bad though; we could supply all the clowns needed for this Republican farce.
The election is over. Stop wasting our resources and govern. And how much more taxpayer money is going to be wasted on the “big lie?” Seems Robin Vos has no problem throwing around the state's money for expensive lawyers or this boondoggle.
By the way, this political stunt has nothing to do with Donald Trump losing Wisconsin. Trump lost no matter how many times you recount. This is the Republicans' way of trying to introduce and enforce voter suppression laws, shamefully similar to Texas' and Georgia’s.
Luckily, the only thing stopping them from their craziness is Gov. Tony Evers' veto power. It’s a known fact that when more people vote, Republicans lose elections. So don’t be fooled by their fake patriotic stance on voting regulations. It’s just one of many more lies they speak.
They’re losing voters. Real conservatives are leaving the party and being replaced by right-wing extremists, white supremacists, crackpot QAnon conspiracy groups and more, so restricting voting regulations is their latest strategy and their only hope to stay in power. So Wisconsin needs a fair, independent redistricting map drawn and equal voting rights for all, and we’ll see who comes out on top this next election cycle. Then that will start their next voting conspiracy theory.