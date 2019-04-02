I am the driver for my handicapped son and observe so much ignorance when using handicapped parking. When my son could drive, he arrived two hours early to get a spot where his right-side door could open to unload.

Problem No. 1: Handicapped people park in the spots for vans because they don’t understand or it’s closest. If there are horizontal yellow stripes to the right of the space, it’s for the van with right-side drop down!

Problem No. 2: Handicapped people actually have parked on the horizontal lines beside his van. So he waits while I back up and then loads in the traffic.

Problem No. 3: Companies who paint the parking lots are making the unloading area smaller. The drop down door uses the space provided. He still needs to exit the ramp without hitting the next vehicle.

A handicapped parking permit is a privilege. It comes with clear instructions that everyone involved needs to read. You need to drive the vehicle, or you are the passenger. It should be used no other way. In my opinion, you don’t need the spot if you are staying in the vehicle.

Your permit comes with instructions. Get them out, and read them. Learn about the $300 fine for misuse. Let’s be considerate.

BEV KRAMER

Janesville