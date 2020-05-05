When I read the Sunday editorial, “Local government jobs should be on the chopping block,” I was taken right back to 2010 when most of Wisconsin’s economic woes were thrown squarely on the backs of teachers and other government employees. It was not our fault then, and the economics of what is happening now is still not our fault. The animosity that was created by the rhetoric is what made teaching less attractive.
In a time when we, as a community, are pulling together to weather an unprecedented historical event, your editorial team chooses to, once again, suggest that the troubles of the private sector must be shared by the public sector. Your comment that “if they’re not careful, local governments could face backlash again” incites that backlash.
Ironically, in the Sports section of Sunday’s paper, Eric Schmoldt (at least he put his name with his opinion) is upset that the spring sport coaches of Janesville School District are not being paid for work they are not doing, while still getting their teacher salary. All school district employees are working and working hard, and we are fortunate to be able to do so. Would you ask us to stop providing education, meals and support to our students and families, so we can race to the bottom?
The timing of your opinion to coincide with the beginning of teacher appreciation week was spot on to have the most effect. You’ve done your job...selling papers.
ANDREA DUNMORE
Janesville