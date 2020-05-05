It was with disappointment that I read The Gazette’s April 30 editorial ("Hit reset button on sports complex plan") on the proposed indoor sports complex. As a business owner, I have been impacted by the devastating consequences of COVID-19. And while I do not wish for people to sugar coat our situation, I value those who help us lead with courage, creativity and compassion. The Gazette’s editorial failed to do that. It pointed out the obvious: The city will be facing some tough economic choices, the mall tenants will struggle, and consumer behavior may change.
But it failed to point out the positive momentum created by the effort. The process to study and plan for the sports complex has been a community one, with more than 1,400 citizens taking part in a survey. A multitude of outside viewpoints and expertise were utilized to maximize this project. And the project site selection had the opportunity to help redefine a critical area of the city. But The Gazette just said start over and don’t get your hopes up.
But it was as a mother that I was most disappointed by The Gazette’s defeatist attitude. For those who know Janesville, we know that every sports organization does its part to make participating in sports affordable. Likewise the mission behind the sports complex was and will continue to be one of inclusiveness, opportunity and community.
I hope The Gazette uses this time to lead our community with journalism that represents, supports and encourages both the hearts and minds of its readers.
LINDSEY LENTZ
Janesville