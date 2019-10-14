I can put up with a news publication pointing out the failures and shortcomings of a political figure or someone like that, but when you basically sell out the elderly and disabled of this county by your Oct. 2 editorial on Rock Haven ("Don't cower, county board, face Rock Haven"), that is where I draw the line.

Shame on The Gazette for forsaking so many people who probably use your newspaper to get their news every day. Selling Rock Haven and leaving dozens of elderly and disabled people in the cold is NOT an option. Whoever wrote that editorial should be ashamed of themselves. I guarantee you that subscriptions will be lost because of that editorial as well they should.

The answer for Rock Haven isn’t researching how to sell it. The answer is to research how to make it more profitable and how you repair the reputation of the facility. To suggest anything else is ludicrous. I will always stand up for anyone who is disadvantaged in any way, and the elderly are no exception. This facility is important to them; we need to help them and not abandon them.

JAMES FOSS

Janesville