I can't believe you did it! On Monday morning, I read an editorial ("Thumbs down to another pointless referendum question") that said "these referendums are advisory and have no bearing on policy decisions at the state level." Don't you know you should never tell voters that referendums are meaningless? Don't you know it's a secret? Are you asking for trouble? Voters are supposed to believe that their opinions are important to government officials. Until you let the cat out of the bag, I thought only Princeton researchers knew how seriously the influence deck is stacked against the American public.
I don't know whether to thank you for being honest or scream at you.
BARBARA FETT
Janesville