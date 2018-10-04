Janesville Fire Fighters Local 580 could not disagree more with The Gazette’s editorial Wednesday. You don’t have the full story. A 10-minute conversation with me and a press release by the city could not possibly give you all the facts to do this story. Remember, this was started because the city broke the contract, and when we tried to solve this dispute through arbitration, the city retaliated against firefighters by raising our insurance only. One thing that you wrote was that our insurance premium was going up 11 percent for a family plan. You were right, but you didn’t look at the other parts of the plan, such as deductibles and maximum out-of-pocket amounts. Our deductible is going up 262 percent and our maximum out of pocket is going up 420 percent. So, our math is not wrong. The city just didn’t release the full truth. If you want the readers to know the truth, I will be more than happy to give you all of the information, so that you can write a good story with all the facts.

JASON DASKAM

Janesville Fire Fighters Local 580 president

