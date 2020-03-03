The Gazette's "Our Views" writer hit a new low on Monday. While giving a well-deserved "thumbs up" to the proposed Parker High School performing arts academy, the editor degraded the praise by taking a cheap shot at the Parker sports programs. Sports are more than won-lost records. Life skills in hard work, accountability, time management and how to deal with your life when things do not go your way are taught and learned. Dedicated coaches who live and die on their athletes' performances, parents who sacrifice money and time so that their child can participate in sports and, most of all, the athletes who put a lot into their efforts to excel and improve were slurred by the editor's use of the word "mediocre" in regard to the Parker sports program.
DAVE FIGI
Janesville