The national debt has passed a new milestone, topping $22 trillion for the first time. The national debt stood at $19.95 trillion when President Trump took office just two years ago. The debt figure has been rising at a faster pace following passage of Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax cut.

In November, we paid out nearly $205 billion more than we took in.

While the economy has been growing over the past decade, most younger Americans have not benefited. In 2017, people between 25 and 34 actually earned less than the same age group in 2000. Since that year, median net worth has fallen for every age group under 55. Major employers used the tax cut to reward shareholders and hoard cash. Just 4 percent of employers had increased hiring and only 10 percent boosted investment in factories and equipment.

Around 60 percent of America’s wealth is now inherited. As rich boomers expire over the next three decades, nearly $30 trillion will go to their children. By then almost all of the nation’s wealth will be in the hands of a few thousand non-working families. Americans will be working harder but getting nowhere and have less security than ever.

We must end control of our government by powerful corporations and the wealthy and elect only those who commit to ending the economic inequality that is growing in our country. Americans need a bigger piece of the economic pie and a thicker safety net. We need to return to a government “for the working people.”

JERRY HANSON

Elkhorn