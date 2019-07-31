I am so blessed to be part of the ECHO volunteer community, but I am really concerned about our dwindling finances. We are truly a local social service organization that relies on funding from the greater Janesville area. Our board of directors is made up of more than 35 members, including many from Janesville area churches.

We have no national funding or publicity! We are truly local, serving hundreds of persons weekly through our food pantry, housing services and excellent staff who truly care about everyone. Gazette reporter Frank Schultz wrote an enlightened article (July 14, Page 2A), which highlighted our celebrating 50 years of serving and caring for our neighbors in need. Thanks, Gazette, for helping us tell the ECHO story!

NANCY HANSEN-BENNETT

ECHO Board of Directors president

Janesville