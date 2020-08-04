When it became apparent that the April voting was not going to be rescheduled, we called the county clerk's office to get an absentee ballot by mail.
Our call was returned in a timely fashion. We were given accurate information about the process and told realistically we probably could not return them in time to be counted.
We were advised that early voting was taking place and told how to go about it. When we got there, we found it accessible with easy entrance and exit. Distancing was clearly marked. Cleaning was ongoing. Attendants were behind glass. There was not crowd.
It was so well set up it made the whole experience fast and efficient.
I recommend it if you don't want to fight the crowds or are not comfortable with mail-in. Three options are available. Please choose one and vote.
KRISTINE HOMSTAD
Janesville