There is a "duck crossing" sign up at the intersection of Court and Orchard streets by Turner Nails and the O'Leary dental office in Janesville.
I was recently driving west toward Daniel's Foods and saw the sign. I slowed and saw no ducks at the time. Returning from shopping, driving east, I saw a car stopped on the opposite side of the road and the driver leaning out their window a bit. So I looked further out and down, and sure enough a parent duck and six ducklings were crossing!
I stopped. A car in the second lane next to me started going then stopped, seeing the ducks. We all watched the ducks cross. Then we smiled at one another and drove on.
I'm glad the businesses cared enough to put up a sign. Please watch out for the ducks crossing in this area!
HOLLY LEBECK
Janesville