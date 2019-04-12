It's time to act on drug prices. I recently tried to order an anti-eczema drug, and a 30g tube was $230 through my Medicare Part D insurance, $460 without insurance. I checked with my Canadian authorized pharmacy and could get 60g for $50. It is time for Congress to take real action to reduce prescription drug prices.

The president said drug companies are ripping us off. They sure are! The same drugs used in advanced nations around the globe cost about half of what they do in the U.S. Numerous bills were introduced addressing this matter in the last session of Congress and are on for this session also. They would allow individuals with a prescription to import a 90-day supply of safe and lower-priced drugs from Canada, have Medicare put its drug list out for bid like the VA does and ban deals made by brand-name drug manufactures to delay lower cost generic drug introductions.

Many of these bills have companion bills in both houses. One would think this is a no-brainer, but the legions of pharmaceutical lobbyists in Washington, D.C., coupled with massive campaign contributions to both parties, particularly to those at the throttle, has prevented significant progress with only minor bills ever getting out of the controlling committees.

Congress must act soon.

BILL SIMMONS

Janesville